Katy Perry says she wants to become a 'grandma pop star' for her family

Katy Perry said on Gwyneth Paltrow's podcast Goop that she aspires to be a "grandma pop star" for her family because there aren't many grandmas or grandpas in her line of work, according to Fox News.



Katy said, "I wanna be a grandma pop star. You don't see a lot of grandmas or grandpas in my field, but I'm going to be one of them. I wanna do it for my daughter, for my family, and for my partner. A lot of people don't get out alive in both our businesses."

Katy also shared how she keeps a balance between her residency and her home life, as it allows her to spend more time with her fiance Orlando Bloom and their two-year-old daughter Daisy.

Katy said, "I do it in three week instalments. It allows me the ability to drop my daughter off at pre-school, and then mommy goes to work and comes back home the next day. It's such a great routine. It's something that pop stars love to do and check off the box."