Katy Perry says she wants to become a 'grandma pop star' for her family

Katy Perry said on Gwyneth Paltrow's podcast Goop that she aspires to be a "grandma pop star" for her family because there aren't many grandmas or grandpas in her line of work, according to Fox News.
Katy said, "I wanna be a grandma pop star. You don't see a lot of grandmas or grandpas in my field, but I'm going to be one of them. I wanna do it for my daughter, for my family, and for my partner. A lot of people don't get out alive in both our businesses."
Katy also shared how she keeps a balance between her residency and her home life, as it allows her to spend more time with her fiance Orlando Bloom and their two-year-old daughter Daisy.
Katy said, "I do it in three week instalments. It allows me the ability to drop my daughter off at pre-school, and then mommy goes to work and comes back home the next day. It's such a great routine. It's something that pop stars love to do and check off the box."
Margot Robbie risked a major wardrobe malfunction at the 'Babylon' premiere in Sydney on Monday
Sarwat Gillani met Indian poet Javed Akhtar
Kanye West's former partner Julia Fox may inspire rapper's current lover Bianca Censori on Kim Kardashian
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance get candid on their successful marriage
Jennifer Lopez has teased new music coming later this year
'Victorious' alum Avan Jogia doesn't look at his time with Nickelodeon fondly