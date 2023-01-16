Sheryl Lee Ralph delivers powerful acceptance speech at Critics Choice Awards

Sheryl Lee Ralph has recently delivered a heartfelt speech for the young potentials while accepting the award for best supporting actress for her role in Abbot Elementary at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards.



During her speech on Sunday, the actress also shared how late Sidney Poitier’s encouraging words had helped her get over with rejections early on in her acting career.

“Every mistake, every back break, every 'No', every rejection in an industry that when I was 19 years old was quick to tell me there was no place for me,” disclosed Sheryl.

Sheryl mentioned, “Sidney Poitier looked at me and said, ‘You're a damn good actress’.”

Talking about Abbott Elementary creator and star, Quinta Brunson, Sheryl stated, “That God could lead me to a moment when a young woman by the name of Quinta Brunson would look at me and say, ‘Ms. Ralph, I'm not sleeping on your talent’.”

While calling her co-stars the best cast on television, Sheryl concluded her speech with an inspirational message, “To all of you watching, come close to the screen and listen.”

“People don't have to like you, people don't have to love you, people don't even have to respect you. But when you look in the mirror, you better love what you see!” she added.