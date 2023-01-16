Andrew Garfield cheers for Zendaya as she wins Critics Choice Awards Win: WATCH

Andrew Garfield could not help but send love to his co-star turned friend Zendaya for her win.

Garfield had the most enthusiastic cheers for the actress, despite not being in attendance, as she won at Critics Choice Awards 2023 held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday night, January 15.

Zendaya took home the Best Actress in a Drama Series award for her work in Euphoria. While Dune star was not present, Elle Fanning and Daisy Edgar-Jones accepted the award on her behalf, via Access Online.

However, as the camera panned to the audience, her Spider Man: No Way Home co-star Andrew could be seen mouthing “Yes, Zendaya! Well done, well done Zendaya.”

In a recent joint interview with Zendaya for Variety's Actors on Actors, Andrew had raved about Zendaya’s performance in the show.

“I haven’t said it to you yet, and I’ve been saving it. Having seen Season 2 of your show Euphoria with our friend Sam Levinson — the brilliant creator, showrunner, director extraordinaire — I do want to make you very uncomfortable and say that it is one of the most remarkable things I’ve seen an actor do in recent memory. How?” he commended. “Makes me want to cry. I didn’t feel like there was any acting. It felt like you were living through something in such an authentic way.”

The duo became fast friends they starred together in the Marvel movie in which Zendaya plays MJ opposite a set of Peter Parkers including Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland. The duo shot a now-iconic scene, in which Garfield’s Spider-Man saves Zendaya’s MJ from falling to her death.