PM calls PML-N huddle to discuss caretaker CM Punjab names

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a Parliamentary Party meeting of PML-N at Parliament House on May 09. — APP/File

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Monday, summoned a consultative meeting of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders to discuss the caretaker setup in Punjab and names proposed by PTI and PML-Q for caretaker Chief Miniter (CM) Punjab.

PML-N's top brass would meet under the premier at his Model Town residence in the provincial capital.

PML-N leaders, including Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Malik Ahmed Khan, and Ata Tarar arrived at the venue for the meeting.

The party leaders will likely discuss the names proposed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) for the caretaker chief minister and finalise their nominees for the position.

Elahi sends nominees' names to Punjab Governor

The Chief Minister of Punjab Pervaiz Elahi Monday sent the names of their nominees for the interim chief minister to Governor Punjab Baligh Ur Rehman.



A day earlier, PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, after a meeting with PTI chief Imran Khan, announced their nominees for the interim chief minister.

Elahi said they shortlisted Ahmed Nawaz Sakhera, Naseer Ahmed Khan and Nasir Saeed Khosa's names for Punjab's caretaker CM. They would finalise one of the three names after further consultations on Monday (today), he claimed.

In a Tweet, the provincial chief executive further said, "We are sending these names to the (Punjab) governor and if the opposition thinks broadly, the agreement upon the suggested names seems likely."

Earlier this week, CM Elahi issued a notification for the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, and the house dissolved after 48 hours as the governor didn't sign the summer sent by the former.



However, Elahi will continue to serve as the Punjab CM until the name for the caretaker CM is agreed upon.

Talking about a possible merger of PTI and PML-Q, Elahi said: "Imran Khan has asked (Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid) to merge with the PTI."

He added that Moonis Elahi also "thinks that we should merge" with the former ruling party.