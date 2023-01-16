Meghan Markle knew Kate Middleton always had advantage over her: Expert

Meghan Markle could not control her anger over Kate Middleton's royal status, says expert.
The Duchess of Sussex was reportedly frustrated by Kate getting priority over her in choice of clothes.
The mother-of-two fumed Kate "wasn't even Queen" when her favourite designer clothes were given to the Princess of Wales.
Both Kate and Meghan shared their likeness for designer Erdem Moralıoğlu's clothes, reveals author Camilla Tominey.
Tominey wrote in the Telegraph: "Suffice to say the notion of her soon-to-be sister-in-law receiving preferential treatment did not, it is claimed go down well with Meghan."
