Prince Harry hints at dropping more bombs at the Palace's gate

Prince Harry, in his new interview, has revealed that he has more shared about the royal family.



The Duke of Sussex - in conversation with the Telegraph's Bryony Gordon - said he had decided not to include several things in 'Spare', adding the "hard bit" was choosing what to take out of the book.



A large part of the content he decided not to include, the Duke of Sussex said in a newly-released interview, concerned interactions between himself, Prince William and King Charles, saying the original transcript of his autobiography was twice as long as the final, 416-page draft.



"There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know," The Duke explained.

Harry said that was totally uninterested to disclose some of his exchanges with his closest royal relatives, adding he doesn't think the pair "would ever forgive me" if he did make those revelations.

Meghan Markle's hubby's comments sparked reactions as some speculate that Harry could make more details about his relationship with William and King Charles public in near future.