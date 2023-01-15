 
Kaia Gerber spotted having lunch with male friend as beau Austin Butlers grieves Lisa Marie Presley's tragic demise

Kaia Gerber appears in good spirits as she hangs out with a male pal despite heavy rain in LA

By Web Desk
January 15, 2023
Kaia Gerber endured downpour in Los Angeles as she headed out to grab a meal with a male friend while boyfriend Austin Butler stayed away from spotlight to mourn the unfortunate demise of friend Lisa Marie Presley.

Model Kaia Gerber appeared in good spirits as she went for health food shopping at Erewhon, an upscale grocer favored by local celebrities, and had a meal with her friend in a covered patio.

According to Daily Mail, the duo shared a laugh as they plodded through the gloomy weather.

Kaia is currently in a relationship with Austin Butler, who recently won a Golden Globe for starring in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis.

Austin Butler decides to remain away from media as he mourns the death of his friend and guide Lisa Marie Presley.