Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi exchanging views with Imran Khan. — PPI

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan will consult Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Parvez Elahi on the names for interim chief minister's (CM) position in Punjab, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday.



Taking to Twitter, the former information minister said that both the CM and the leader of the opposition should name an interim CM with consensus under Article 224 of the constitution.

"If the two leaders fail to reach an agreement, then two proposed names from each side will be sent to a parliamentary committee," he added.

Fawad added if the parliamentary committee also fails to decide on the names within three days then those four names are sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) .

He added, "The ECP does not have the authority to name someone out of the list given."

On Saturday, the Punjab Assembly dissolved after Governor Punjab, Baligh Ur Rehman, refused to sign on the summary sent for disbanding the legislative.

Elahi forwarded the summary of dissolution on Thursday, and as per the Constitution, the assembly dissolves within 48 hours regardless of the governor's decision. However, Elahi will serve as CM until a caretaker government is appointed.

The governor, following the dissolution, sent letters to CM Elahi and the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz for the appointment of a caretaker government.

PTI Chairman to discuss dissolution of KP assembly: sources

Meanwhile, the former premier would hold a meeting with party leaders at Zaman Park today, sources told Geo News.

The party leaders would discuss matters pertaining to the dissolution of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly, and the option of asking Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to seek a vote of confidence via President Arif Alvi.

Sources said that PTI was waiting on the Muttahida Qoumi Movement's (MQM-P) decision on their reservations over the local government (LG) polls in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions, before moving the president to ask the PM for a vote of confidence.

KP Assembly dissolution

Earlier, KP CM Mahmood Khan announced that the provincial assembly would be dissolved on Saturday. However, the summary for the dissolution was not moved.

The chief minister, speaking at an event in Peshawar, had said that copies of the summary of dissolution would be communicated with journalists after it was sent to Governor Haji Ghulam Ali.

"We will start again from zero," he had added.

Mahmood said people belonging to the middle class were worried about inflation. The federal government was still sitting on the KP government’s funds, he added.

PTI provincial president Pervez Khattak said on Friday that the KP Assembly would also be dissolved after the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, urging workers to start preparing for the elections.