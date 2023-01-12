Pervaiz Elahi discusses trust vote with Imran again

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and MNA Hussain Elahi met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan at Zaman Park on Wednesday and discussed the political situation with regard to vote of confidence in Punjab Assembly.
Imran Khan claimed that Moonis friend Faran Khan was taken away as an “Indian agent” and was subjected to torture. He questioned what the crime of the patriotic Pakistani was, adding that it was a question mark for the whole nation.
The former premier also condemned the plans to include CM Pervaiz Elahi and his family members’ names in the No Fly List, adding that the federal government had become blind in taking political revenge. “The imported government flagrantly flouted the Constitution and law of the country,” he said. The federal government’s conspiracy to topple the Punjab government would be foiled, he said.
Imran Khan said the PTI and PMLQ members were united and the federal ministers would face humiliation.
He said CM Pervaiz Elahi did not indulge in any vindictive activity in politics nor believes in doing so. “May it be inflicting torture on Faran Khan or kidnapping of people,” he added.
The PTI chairman said every conspiracy of Shehbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah would meet with failure. “Failures are destiny of Shehbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah, Insha’Allah,” Imran Khan said and regretted that the federal government was carrying out the worst vindictive activities in its lust for power.
