Jennifer Aniston posts rare snaps of longtime friend Jason Bateman on his birthday

Jennifer Aniston wishes her longtime friend and co-star Jason Bateman on his 54th birthday and fans cannot stop gushing over it.



The Friends actress, 53, took to her Instagram Stories and dropped never-before-seen pictures with the Switch co-star, wishing him on his big day.

In the first picture, Aniston hugged Bateman closely and went to kiss him on his cheek. She captioned the picture, “Happy birthday to this guy,” and tagged the Ozark star.

The next click featured Bateman, rocking a spiked-up hairstyle. In the caption, the Morning Show star wrote, “Best hair in Hollywood.”

Aniston captioned the final picture, simply writing, “Love you, JB!!”

The Murder Mystery actress’ birthday tribute to Bateman came weeks after the pair returned from a tropical Mexican vacation.

Aniston and Bateman went down to sunny Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on the New Year’s getaway with late night host Jimmy Kimmel. Bateman's wife Amanda Anka and Kimmel's wife Molly McNearney also joined them on the vacation.