Prince William, Kate Middleton’s plans for next week revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to attend the funeral of Greece’s former king Constantine II next week.
King Constantine, who died aged 82, will have a private funeral next week and be buried at the former royal estate of Tatoi, his family and officials said.
Constantine -- who died in an Athens hospital last week -- will be buried "near his ancestors in Tatoi" north of Athens, a government statement said.
According to Hello magazine, William and Kate will travel to Athens on Monday in their private capacity.
Princess Anne and Prince Edward are also expected to attend the funeral of Greece’s former king alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales.
King Constantine was a cousin of British monarch King Charles and godfather to his heir Prince William.
