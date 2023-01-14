Lisa Marie Presley seemed off in interview before her death, says Billy Bush

Billy Bush revealed that he spoke with the recently departed Lisa Marie Presley 48 hours before her passing and said that she seemed "definitely off" throughout the chat, according to Fox News.

Billy interviewed Lisa on Tuesday night at the Golden Globe awards ceremony. He shares that she struggled to climb up to a platform for the interview and her balance also looked off.

Billy said, "She was cognizant, she was certainly with it, just a second slow . . . she was definitely there, just a tad off in some way. You could see her hanging on to Jerry Schilling’s arm there, she was very uneven in her balance, and her speech was very slow."

Lisa, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday at the age of 54.

Priscilla shared a statement, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time, there will be no further comment."



