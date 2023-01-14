Meryl Streep steped out for a rare outing after being low key for months

 
Saturday January 14, 2023
Meryl Streep steps out in a rare stroll in New York City

By Web Desk
January 14, 2023
Meryl Streep was spotted out on a stroll, in a rare appearance after being low-key for months.

According to Daily Mail, Academy Award winner, Meryl Streep had her hair tucked underneath a white-coloured baseball cap and hid her eyes from the view as she pulled her hat over the black-rimmed eyeglasses.

Streep bundled up in a long, black, cloak-like coat with a high collar and single side button. 

The mother -of-four finished her look by draping a black leather Hermès purse, tiny, silver-toned hoop earrings, and reddish brown rain boots with cream-coloured shearling flaps.

The last time the Mamma Mia star was seen out, was in September, for the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library.

