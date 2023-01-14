Meryl Streep steped out for a rare outing after being low key for months

Meryl Streep was spotted out on a stroll, in a rare appearance after being low-key for months.
According to Daily Mail, Academy Award winner, Meryl Streep had her hair tucked underneath a white-coloured baseball cap and hid her eyes from the view as she pulled her hat over the black-rimmed eyeglasses.
Streep bundled up in a long, black, cloak-like coat with a high collar and single side button.
The mother -of-four finished her look by draping a black leather Hermès purse, tiny, silver-toned hoop earrings, and reddish brown rain boots with cream-coloured shearling flaps.
The last time the Mamma Mia star was seen out, was in September, for the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library.
Carey Mulligan announces third pregnancy with Husband Marcus Mumford
'Euphoria' star name has come forward
She's expecting her first child with her boyfriend Tommy Fury very
Prince Harry's memoir hit the shelves earlier this month
Lisa Marie Presley was the only child and heir of Elvis Presley
Prince Harry’s body language during the latest interview displayed a sign of 'internal conflict'