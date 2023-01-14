Prince Harry ‘threatening’ public with ‘modern masculinity’: ‘It’s bigger than him’

File Footage

Prince Harry’s memoir is reportedly hated for its personal take on ‘modern masculinity’ that his critics feel threatened by.



These claims have been brought to light by writer Louis Staples in his piece for CNN.

It backs Prince Harry’s decision to release Spare and reads, “Spare is a story about a man of immense privilege who is at least trying to do better – even if that means going against the institutions and societal conventions which have previously benefited him.”



Yes, this book is occasionally contradictory, out-of-touch and features plenty of toe-curling details I would have been much happier not knowing. (For someone like Harry who often decries tabloid editors, there were a lot of details included here which seem tailor-made to make them salivate).”

“And yes, a break from hearing about the Sussexes would be very welcome. But I can’t shake the feeling that, for his loudest detractors, this is bigger than Prince Harry.”

“His most virulent critics feel threatened and betrayed by the version of modern masculinity he represents – one that, like the Prince himself, is trying to break free from its past.”