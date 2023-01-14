Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz drop rare glimpse of their latest photoshoot for Vogue

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have set power couple goals with their latest pictures and fans cannot stop gushing over it.

The duo looked drop-dead gorgeous as they posed for the February 2023 issue of Vogue, modeling the fashion’s latest denim trend this week.

Nicola, 28, and Brooklyn, 23, looked stunning as they donned the collection’s latest couture, detailed as “wide-leg jeans and their 1970s vibe are again a force of nature.”

“Here, Nicola Peltz Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham showcase the wonders of the perfect pair… As it turns out, all you need is love and some great wide-leg jeans,” the publication explained.

Nicola and Brooklyn posed loved-up pictures for the photoshoot. In one picture, the model rocked a 1970s glam look as she shimmered in a sequin top while her fringed belt hung loose.

The couple's Vogue shoot was released just days after Nicola celebrated her 28th birthday. She received love and wishes from fans and family members including online wishes from Brooklyn's parents, David and Victoria Beckham.