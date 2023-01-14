Chrissy Teigen, John Legend welcome new baby after late son Jack

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have reportedly welcomed another addition to their family.
The news has been announced by Legend himself, during the course a private concert.
The event also featured a private welcome where he told the crowd, that he and Chrissy Teigen have welcomed “the little baby this morning.”
During the course of the conversation Legend even gave fans a tiny glimpse into the emotions he felt while awaiting the arrival of his youngest.
He began by admitting that, “I didn’t get a lot of sleep” at the time but still “feels energized” after having spent “a lot of time” at the hospital.
The concert attendees rushed to social media almost immediately and announced the news.
For those unversed, Johny Legend and Chrissy Teigen already have two living children, Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter, Luna Simone, 6½.
