Elvis Presley daughter Lisa Marie subtly supported Will Smith before tragic death

Elvis Presley daughter Lisa Marie Presley appeared to have supported Will Smith before she passed away at age 54 after suffering cardiac arrest.

The late singer attended the 2023 Golden Globes before saying goodbye to the world where Austin Butler was awarded Best Actor for his portrayal of Lisa’s father in Elvis.

After the event, Lisa reacted on a number of tweets about the prestigious award ceremony and the biopic of the late King of Rock and Roll.

One of the tweets regarding the event mentioned Hollywood star Will Smith who made headlines for slapping Chris Rock during Academy Awards 2022.

"Will Smith in good spirits after Eddie Murphy jokes about infamous Oscars slap at Golden Globes," a caption of a news report shared on Twitter read with attached images of the Emancipation star.

The noteworthy point of the tweet was Lisa’s like on it which hints that the singer was happy knowing about Oscar-winner star, as per Newsweek.

Announcing Lisa’s death, a spokesperson for her mother, Priscilla Presley, said in a statement: "Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie.”

“They are profoundly grateful for the support, love, and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time,” it added.

In another statement, a representative for her daughter Riley Keough, an actor, said, "Lisa Marie’s final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben."