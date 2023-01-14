Kanye West, wife Bianca Censori kick back at lavish Utah resort for honeymoon

A number of shocking reports have shed light into Kanye West’s honeymoon destination with wife Bianca.

The location in question is one of Utah’s most luxurious abodes, with an average of $3,300 to $6,400, or $5,000 for a suit.

The location of the 5,853-square-foot villa is also undisclosed to the general public, offering state of the art amenities and security services.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the duo have already spent ‘quite some time’ in the 25,000-square-foot Aman Spa for treatments.

For those unversed, Kanye’s rumored new wife is an architectural designer at West’s brand, Yeezy. She is also estimated to be about 27-years-old, with a 15-year age gap to Kanye.

Even Kanye’s new song Censori Overload has been dubbed an apparent tribute to this new leading lady.