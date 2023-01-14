 
close
Saturday January 14, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Kanye West, wife Bianca Censori kick back at lavish Utah resort for honeymoon

Kanye West, wife Bianca Censori are rumored to be relaxing at a lavish Utah resort

By Web Desk
January 14, 2023
Kanye West, wife Bianca Censori kick back at lavish Utah resort for honeymoon
Kanye West, wife Bianca Censori kick back at lavish Utah resort for honeymoon

A number of shocking reports have shed light into Kanye West’s honeymoon destination with wife Bianca.

The location in question is one of Utah’s most luxurious abodes, with an average of $3,300 to $6,400, or $5,000 for a suit.

The location of the 5,853-square-foot villa is also undisclosed to the general public, offering state of the art amenities and security services.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the duo have already spent ‘quite some time’ in the 25,000-square-foot Aman Spa for treatments.

For those unversed, Kanye’s rumored new wife is an architectural designer at West’s brand, Yeezy. She is also estimated to be about 27-years-old, with a 15-year age gap to Kanye.

Even Kanye’s new song Censori Overload has been dubbed an apparent tribute to this new leading lady. 