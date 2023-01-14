Prince Harry says William no longer resembles Princess Diana: 'Fading'

Prince Harry is spilling the beans on his interaction with Prince William at grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral.

The Duke of Sussex in his book narrates how his feelings changed after looking at his elder brother after months.

“I looked at Willy, really looked at him,” Harry writes in this book.

“Perhaps for the first time since we were little, taking in every detail,: he continued.

He went on to note William’s “familiar scowl, which had always been the norm in his dealings with me” as well as his brother’s “alarming” baldness dubbed more “advanced than mine.”

Harry also noted that William resemblance to mother, Princess Diana, had “faded.”

“My dear brother, my archenemy, how did we come to this?” he concluded. “I felt overwhelming tiredness. I wanted to go home.”