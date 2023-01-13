Florence Pugh says people didn't like her relationship with Zach Braff because of their age difference

Florence Pugh discussed her relationship with ex-boyfriend Zach Braff in a recent interview and explained how people didn't like it due to their 21-year age difference, according to Fox News.



Florence said that people didn't like her relationship because of the age difference as they imagined her to be dating someone younger and someone who is in the blockbusters.

Florence said, "We weren’t in anyone’s faces. It was just that people didn’t like it. They imagined me with someone younger and someone in blockbusters. I think young relationships in Hollywood are so easily twisted because they add to the gossip sites."

She further added, "It’s exciting to watch. And I think I was in a relationship that didn’t do any of that."

Pugh said about separation with Zach, "I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."

Pugh, 27, and Braff, 47, started dating in 2019 and confirmed their split in early 2022 after three years of dating.