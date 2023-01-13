Katy Perry and Gwyneth Paltrow's recent selfie together gets fans talking: Check it out

Katy Perry and Gwyneth Paltrow's recent selfie sparked hilarious reactions from fans.



According to Daily Mail, on January 13, Katy Perry made a guest appearance at Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast, which has featured other A-list guests like Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey in the past.

To promote the episode, Gwyneth took a close-up selfie with Katy Perry, which led fans to teasingly ask if Gwyneth was posing with a "Katy Perry wax figure."

Other fans blamed the bad "lighting and editing" as well as the photo's odd angle for twisting the duo's naturally pretty faces.

"You both look terrifying who posted this pic lol" read one rude comment, while another teased Gwyneth for "[doing] Katy dirty" by uploading the photo.

"I know Katy text her asking why she picked this pic .. and we all know bc Gwyn looks great," wrote another follower, who included a laughing-crying emoji.





