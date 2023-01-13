Rihanna wows in jumpsuit as she teases with Super Bowl LVII Halftime show trailer

Rihanna wowed in an oversized neon green faux fur coat as she teased fans with an official trailer for her Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime show on Friday.

The singer, 34, who will mark her highly anticipated return to music in two weeks' time, could be seen in a plunging jumpsuit during the clip on social media.

As the stars silhouette comes into focus, a voice can be heard saying 'It's been 2,190 days,' before another adds: 'Rihanna, where have you been?'

With her last album Anti being released in 2016, fans of the musician have been waiting six years for its follow up.

Rihanna's last live performance was at the 2018 Grammy Awards, which the video pokes fun at, as another voice echoes: 'We've been waiting for you!'



The partnership between The NFL and Apple Music will see her return to the stage after she turned down a chance to perform at the Super Bowl in 2019.

The Umbrella hitmaker also revealed she is feeling nerves ahead of returning to the world stage.



