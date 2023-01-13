Florence Pugh admits she won’t ‘comply’ with Hollywood’s unrealistic body standards

Florence Pugh has recently confessed that she’s never complied with Hollywood’s body standards.



On Thursday, Florence appeared on Vogue’s YouTube channel where she talked about women’s relationship with food while making her favourite garlicky crostini bread for her fans.

During filming the recipe, the Don’t Worry Darling star stated, “Body image for women is a major thing.”

The Black Widow actress continued, “From the moment, you start growing thighs and bums and boobs and all of it, everything starts changing. And your relationship with food starts changing.”

Reflecting on the beginning of her acting career, The Wonder star explained, “I had a weird chapter at the beginning of my career, but that was because I wasn’t complying. I think that was confusing to people, especially in Hollywood.”

Florence noted that women in this industry, especially “young women” conform mainly to “get whatever opportunity that they need to get because that's just the way that it's been”.



However, the Little Women shared, “When I went and I did that project it was expected that you would be on whatever diet you needed to be on and for me that was shocking because I'd never done that before.”

Florence added, “It's not to say other people can't do that but I think I definitely put my foot down in that aspect.”

“I love food,” she concluded.