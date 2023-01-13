Rihanna shares glimpse of Super Bowl Halftime performance: Watch

Rihanna has recently dropped a teaser for her fans and followers about what to see for much-anticipated Super Bowl halftime performance.



On Friday morning, the Umbrella hit-maker took to Instagram and posted a trailer for her headline show on February 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

In the 30-second clip, the Lift Me Up singer could be seen wearing a yellow fur coat which she accessorised it with flashy jewellery and vibrant make-up.

Interestingly, the songstress was seen walking into the spotlight with sound bites of her fans playing in the background in the teaser clip.

One fan said, “We’ve waited for you.”

“It's been six years since the nine-time Grammy-winner dropped an album,” another added.

Other commented, “RiRi, where have you been?!” while her hit 2016 track Needed Me plays at the end.

Earlier this week, the National Football League also shared a video of the singer sporting a Fenty-branded football hoodie.



Last year in September, the singer-songwriter gave a surprise to her fans by announcing that she would be performing in the Halftime Show.

Meanwhile, the Halftime Show will be produced by DPS, with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins as executive producers and Hamish Hamilton as director.