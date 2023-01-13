Kim Kardashian puts viral tattoo filter on, fans believe she’s missing ex Pete Davidson

File footage

Kim Kardashian surprised fans as she tried viral tattoo filter on her Instagram Stories.

The Kardashians star, 42, took to her IG Stories and posted a short video of herself trying out the tattoo filter.

The reality TV star’s fans were quick to speculate that she might be missing her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, with whom, she announced her split back in August 2022.

Fans think that Kim, who admitted to having a “flirt going on the side,” may have been missing her ex beau as she played around with a fun filter on Thursday.

The viral filter gave Kim face and neck tattoos reminiscent of Pete's collection of body ink. In the clip, her newly dyed brunette hair was styled in a bun and she rocked a button-up pajama shirt.

Before their break-up, the former Saturday Night Live star infamously got “my girl is a lawyer” and what appeared to be the initials of Kim and her four children tattooed on his neck.