Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie bring Hollywood glam on ‘Babylon’ UK premiere red carpet

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie posed pictures together on the red carpet at the UK premiere of their new film Babylon on Thursday night.

The stars were beaming with joy and excitement at the event as they didn’t let the London rain put a damper on their moods.

For the star-studded night, the Babylon leading lady wore a dramatic Valentino red floor length gown with an exposed back.

Margot, 32, looked gorgeous as she opted for a perfect red lip shade, matching with her stunning outfit. She wore her blonde tresses pinned back and posed for the pictures on red carpet.

The Bullet Train actor, 59, after making fans skip a heartbeat with his stunning 2023 Golden Globes appearance, walked the red carpet in a dapper chequered dark suit.

Pitt and Margot greeted each other, flashing big smiles and posed for the pictures together.

Set in 1920s Hollywood, Babylon features a sensational ensemble cast, including Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, Katherine Waterson, Phoebe Tonkin and many more.

Babylon is set to release in theatres in UK on January 20, 2023.