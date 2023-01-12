Anna Kendrick reveals she has PTSD flashbacks while speaking about Pitch Perfect

Anna Kendrick has recently opened up about PTSD flashbacks while discussing about the movie Pitch Perfect’s shooting.



Speaking with Heat magazine, Anna revealed that the filming schedule of the musical comedy series was “chaotic” even though the actress received rave reviews by critics for her performance.

“For all three movies it got worse as it went along,” said the 37-year-old.

The actress shared that the first movie was “so crazy and disorganised”, but she hoped that the second movie would be a “well-oiled machine”.

“Nope! The second movie was crazier and weirder and things kept changing, like the music kept changing, which meant the choreography kept changing,” she explained.

Anna told outlet, “And then the third one was a total free for all.”

The actress quipped, “The finale of number two, I believe we learned the choreography that weekend. It was simple, but still.”

“I don't know, it was chaotic, I'm having PTSD flashbacks just talking about it,” remarked Anna.

The actress added, “Memorising choreography only got worse as the films went on because the stars were getting older and our brains were declining.”