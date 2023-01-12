Prince Harry hates Camilla the most?

Prince Harry is allegedly taking revenge from the royal family for heir treatment to his late mother, the Duke book is also being said to be Princess Diana's revenge.



The Duke's book does not fit well to some intellectuals as it has some controversial claims and details that could not be proved.

A.N. Wilson, journalist and author, shared his thoughts on Harry's Spare in an interview on Times Radio on Tuesday, saying that whilst he wasn't suggesting Harry is "as bad as Hitler”, reading the Duke’s Spare is “like reading Mein Kampf”.

Harry's recent moves and claims, according to the expert, suggest he hates his stepmother the most.

The author claimed the Meghan Markle's husband Harry's book is "Diana's revenge, and the villain of the book is Camilla."

Wilson believes Harry "can't conceal his loathing of Camilla. And he puts lots of things which I am 95 percent certain are untrue, namely that Camilla was always campaigning to become Queen of England.

"All the anecdotal evidence was that she was perfectly happy to have remained Charles' girlfriend."

The Duke's memoir has nothing good for the Royal Family as Harry has made several bombshell claims about his father Charles, brother William, stepmother Camilla and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

Wilson went on saying: "[It’s similar] in that Hitler thinks he’s a great hero, and you put the book down with absolute disgust. And you do put this book down with total disgust at the self-pity, self-indulgence of this character."