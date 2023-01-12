Twitter slams Amanda Seyfried for skipping Golden Globes 2023

Twitter users called out Golden Globes winner Amanda Seyfried for excusing her from attending the award ceremony.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 37-year-old clarified his position on social media, stating, “Oh boy, I missed a big night out there."



The star added she FaceTimed with her Dropout team, “who are the reason that I got this award,” adding, "wanted to thank them."

“It is a true honor to have been a part of [the Globes], and I had to miss it because I am working on something that is magic, and it’s a musical, so I’m finally getting to do something that I’ve never really done,” she said.





Seyfried played Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout, which won her critical acclaim.

Meanwhile, Twitter users are not taking the excuse at face value.

One user wrote, "Golden Globes producer: So, what should we give as the reason why Amanda can’t accept her award? Busy working? Traveling overseas?

Amanda Seyfried’s publicist: No, no. Tell them she’s “deep in the process of creating a new musical this week,” then say no more!!

While the second commented, "Amanda Seyfreid is “deep in the process of creating a new musical this week” is an iconic excuse. Must use it!"

Another user added, "Amanda seyfried new musical WHAT"



