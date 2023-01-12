Emily Ratajkowski to spill details of her brief romance with Pete Davidson

Emily Ratajkowski has no intention to keep quiet on her brief fling with ex Pete Davidson as she will be discussing the relationship publically soon, revealed insider.

A source told Radar Online that the Victoria Secret model was referencing her romance with the comedian when she said she attracts the “worst men.”

“Emily didn’t appreciate being tossed aside, and she’s not one to remain silent about how she feels,” the insider said. “Expect her to have more to say about this in the future.”

Ratajkowski and Davidson were romantically linked together in November last year but sources revealed later in December that the two had parted ways.

Following their spilt, the Saturday Night Live alum reportedly ditched Ratajkowski for his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders.



Meanwhile, the model has been linked with artist Jack Greer, DJ Orazio Rispo and comedian Eric André in recent days.

Recently, Ratajkowski ranted on her High Low podcast, "I feel like I attract the worst [men]. Sometimes I'm like, '[expletive]' Because I want a confident man.”

“I don't want an overly confident man who has something to prove and is trying to prove it through me,” she added.