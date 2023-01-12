Angelina Jolie rocks black trench coat as she goes shopping with daughter Zahara 

Angelina Jolie made rare appearance in New York City as she stepped out on a shopping trip with her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt.
The classy mother-daughter duo was spotted on a shopping trip on Wednesday in the city. The trip a few days before the 18-year-old will head back to Spelman College for the upcoming semester.
Jolie, 47, looked effortlessly chic as she donned black overcoat, paired with grey trousers and boots, for the outing.
The Eternals actress was seen holding the hand of Zahara, who rocked a chic grey jacket for the fun day out.
Jolie and Zahara’s latest outing came a few after they had stepped out for another low-key shopping expedition.
Along with Zahara, Jolie also shares Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.
Jolie is currently entangled in a legal battle with Pitt, where she’s attempting to win full custody of the kids. The former pair was first linked up romantically in 2005. In August 2014, the pair married, only to split just two years later.
