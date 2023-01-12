'Avatar' director James Cameron explains why it's not superhero story

File Footage

James Cameron in his recent interview has explained why Avatar is not a typical superhero story.



Avatar was released in 2009, a year after the launch of Marvel Cinematic Universe with an anticipating movie Iron Man.

Since then, Avatar has drawn comparisons with superhero flicks. However, the director on the movie Cameron has explained that Avatar is nothing like them.

In his recent interview with B TV, the 68-year-old director has explained that Avatar is much more consistent, with having one overall villain throughout the plotline.

While some superhero movies do retain a villain over two installments, including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Avatar ensures to bring the same antagonist in every single film.

“It’s not like a superhero story where there’s a new villain with every film. Same guy, right? Same adversary through the whole thing. But how he evolves is also very interesting once we bring in additional adversaries as we go along. Additional adversaries and additional allies.” He said.

Avatar follows the story of Jake Sully, Neytiri and their family as they navigate the alien world of Pandora while human colonizers try to grab their lands forcefully and mine their resources.

With Miles Quaritch as the antagonist, who is desperately trying to both destroy the natural habitat of Pandora and kill Jake along the way. Jake and Neytiri are bound to decide when to combat back and when to run for safety.

Avatar: The Way of Water was released on December 16, 2022, it is a sequel to 2009’s movie Avatar.

The sequel movie has earned a whopping $516.8 million domestically along with $1.19 billion worldwide. It has also garnered praises from the fans and critics since its release.