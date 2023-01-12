Johnny Depp was at Jeff Beck’s ‘bedside when he died’: ‘Still processing this news’

Johnny Depp is ‘devastated’ by the death of his close friend and collaborator Jeff Beck.

The guitar virtuoso, beck, died at the age of 78 on Tuesday, January 11th, 2023, after suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, his reps told AP.

According to People Magazine, a source told the outlet that the Pirates of the Caribbean star is “totally devastated” after the death of his friend. Depp, 59, “was by Jeff’s bedside” along with “some other rock stars” before Beck’s passing.

“They had a really tight friendship, they were extremely close, and he got even closer over this past summer when they were touring together,” the source shared. “The sickness came on really quickly and it all deteriorated rapidly in the last couple weeks.”

The source added “Johnny is still processing this news. He's devastated.”

Depp and Beck released their album titled 18 in July of last year and later released an official music video for the song, This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr, off the album.

Of working with Beck, Depp had said in a release that it was an “extraordinary honour to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone I am now privileged enough to call my brother.”

“I haven't had another creative partner like him for ages,” Beck said of Depp at the time. “He was a major force on this record. I just hope people will take him seriously as a musician because it's a hard thing for some people to accept that Johnny Depp can sing rock and roll.”

The duo also performed several shows together.