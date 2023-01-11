Tracee Ellis Ross says she feels nervous like a 'five year old' when singing with mother Diana Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross confessed in a recent interview that she gets anxious when performing alongside her mother Diana Ross and talked about how it feels to share the stage with her, according to Fox News.

Tracee shared that she feels as nervous as a five-year-old when she gets on the stage with her mother.

Tracee said, "I get so nervous when I sing with her. I did a movie, I did ‘The High Note,’ I sang, I recorded songs, I was in the studio, I was on the stage singing with a microphone, no problem. I get on the stage with my mom, I'm 5 years old."

She also revealed that getting a life partner is at the top of her bucket list.

She said, "Oh my gosh there are so many things. Top of the list? I really want to do an action film! Top of the list, a partnership, I would love to find a life partner."