Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae have a rare PDA moment at 2023 Golden Globes

Anya Taylor-Joy and boyfriend Malcolm McRae shared a glimpse of their private romance at the 2023 Golden Globes event.
Anya Taylor-Joy and boyfriend Malcolm McRae showed their rare PDA as they posed for photographs at the Golden Globes red carpet at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, on January 10.
According to Enews, The Queen's Gambit alum posed with her actor boyfriend, holding hands and sharing a kiss.
Anya glammed up in a yellow Christian Dior gown, complementing her look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Meanwhile, Malcolm looked dapper in a black suit and scarf.
The actress was nominated alongside Lesley Manville, Margot Robbie, Emma Thompson and Michelle Yeoh, in the Best Actress category for her movie The Menu.
