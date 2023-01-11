Priscilla Presley and daughter Lisa Marie Presley get emotional over Austin Butler's words

Priscilla Presley and daughter Lisa Marie Presley broke down in tears over Elvis star Austin Butler's wining speech at the Golden Globe Award ceremony.

Austin Butler won Best Actor, Motion Picture Drama for his role as legendary pop star, Elvis Presley.

According to Daily Mail, the ladies of the Presley family were present at the Elvis table inside the ballroom of the Beverly Hilton hotel when Butler commended them for their support during the filming process.

He said, "I also want to thank our incredible producers and Warner Bros and the Presley family, thank you guys, thank you for opening your hearts, your memories your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever."

Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley, dressed in black, broke down in tears over Butler's moving speech.