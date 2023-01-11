Drew Barrymore responds to Michelle Obama’s statement about marriage Watch

Drew Barrymore reacts to relationship advise from Michelle Obama on her namesake show.



On Tuesday, a short clip was posted on the official page of The DrewBarrymore Show’s account on Instagram where the Never Been Kissed actress discussed the former First Lady’s thoughts about marriage.

Calling Michelle’s brilliant and insightful, Drew quoted the author of Becoming’s words, saying, “Prepare yourself for long stretches of discord and discomfort and ask yourself do you want a wedding or life-long partnership.”

The Charlie’s Angels star mentioned that there was lot of division and debate for or against this thought.

Drew also asked her co-host Ross Mathews to share his views on this topic.

To this, Ross responded, “I think happily ever after is in movies. It takes work and you get to know when you get older.”

He continued, “Healthy relationships are challenging because the person holds a mirror up to you to challenge you to be the best version of yourself and vice versa.”

“It’s not easy, but it’s worth it,” he remarked.

Adding to this, Drew stated that she’s always dubious when people say, “it so much work in relationships”.

She also pointed out that she gets weird when people comment that marriages “supposed to be easy”.

In the end, the actress noted, “If you don’t have a hard and uncomfortable progress and growth in any form of relationship – be it co-worker, best friend and family – that’s not a real relationship.”

