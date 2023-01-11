Kaia Gerber embraces boyfriend Austin Butler backstage after his big Golden Globe win for 'Elvis'

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler shared a cute moment backstage at the Golden Globe Award ceremony.
The couple embraced each other, after Austin Butler's big win for his portrayal of pop icon, Elvis Presley, in Elvis at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.
According to Daily Mail, Kaia, the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, was dressed in a black dress as she wrapped her arms around her man.
The Elvis star looked delighted as his girlfriend showered him with kisses after his big moment on stage before they headed to the afterparty at the Chateau Marmont.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky go formal for a decadent dinner at an Italian restaurant
Madonna gave fans a glimpse into her family outing in Kenya
Jerrod Carmichael believes he’s here because of his colour during Golden Globe 2023
Austin Butler feels that that he doesn't sound like Elvis Presley but others think he does
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton allegedly ad an argument over the bridesmaid dress during 2018 wedding
Gwen Stefani’s views on Japanese culture during a new magazine interview