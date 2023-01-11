Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Jenna Ortega on viral dance: ‘it's not fathomable to me’

Netflix Wednesday star Jenna Ortega who has played the titular role of Wednesday Addams in the series has officially made her Golden Globes debut.

It was not only her first time attending this ceremony, but this appearance also marks her very first nomination in the best actress category.

During her conversation with ET's Nischelle Turner ahead of the red carpet ceremony Ortega responded on being a breakout sensation following the success of Wednesday, with Turner calling her a "phenomenon."

"I'm not calling myself that but I definitely feel like there's been a shift in my life and I feel like it's definitely a new time in my life," Ortega said. "So it's been a bit of an adjustment."

Ortega also admitted she never saw Wednesday's iconic dance, which she helped choreograph, to go viral on social media.

Many fans started a trend on Tik Tok to recreate those iconic dance moves done by Ortega, including the popular singer Lady Gaga, who also jumped on the bandwagon and recreated the moves.

"Even that I still can't believe because even that was -- some of the moves I had planned, some of it was improv. That was one of the scenes I stay awake thinking about because I thought there was so much that I could have done and should have done," she confessed.

"So the fact that anyone is showing appreciation and try it themselves, it's not fathomable to me." she added.

The 20-year-old also revealed that she doesn't go on TikTok or other social media platforms to see what fans are latching onto or responding to from the show.

"No, I can't be on TikTok. I can't do any of that stuff," she said. "I think good or bad, it's probably not a healthy place to be."

