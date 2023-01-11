Jennifer Coolidge gives shoutout to Mike White in emotional Golden Globe speech

Jennifer Coolidge starred as Tanya McQuoid in Mike White’s HBO show The White Lotus.

The actress, 61, accepted an award at the Golden Globes 2023 for Best Supporting Actress - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture.

She won over White Lotus co-star Aubrey Plaza, Fleishman Is in Trouble's Claire Danes, Under the Banner of Heaven's Daisy Edgar-Jones and DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story's Niecy Nash-Betts, she took to the stage and gave a speech that had the audience in stitches, via Variety.

However, in between, Coolidge gave a shoutout to all the people who have supported her during her struggling career, like Ryan Murphy, Reese Witherspoon and Michael Patrick King.

However, she sent a special mention for White who was moved to tears during the speech.



“I had such big dreams and expectations as a younger person, but what happened is they get sort of fizzled by life. I thought I was going to be queen of Monaco even though someone else did it,” Coolidge said laughing. “And then you get older and think, ‘Oh, what the f--k is going to happen?”

She continued, “And, Mike White, you have given me hope. You’ve given me a new beginning… You changed my life in a million different ways.”

She went on to tell the audience about White as a person. “If you don’t know Mike White, this is what you should know: He is worried about the world, he’s worried about people, he’s worried about friends of his that aren’t doing well. He’s worried about animals! He really is one of the greatest people.”

She concluded the speech saying, “You make people want to live longer — and I didn’t! Mike, I love you to death.”

Her speech also received huge applause and a standing ovation from the audience in attendance at the event held at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

