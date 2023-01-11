Will Smith joke at Golden Globe Awards sparks backlash

Golden Globe Awards 2023 brought back memories of Oscars 2022 when host Jerrod Carmichael went too far with a joke about Will Smith’s slap.
During his skit at star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles, the comedian cracked a joke about the infamous slap however the viewers were not impressed.
Taking to Twitter, one user commented: “Did I mishear that or did they just cheap (expletive) joke demean Rock Hudson and Will Smith after the heartfelt LGBTQIA boosting by Ryan Murphy. #goldenglobes"
Another commented: “What a weird joke to make about Will Smith - that wasn't a display of masculinity unless you put toxic in front of it. #GoldenGlobes2023"
While a third user dubbed the host a “loserrr” before another fan called his joke “wack and corny”.
