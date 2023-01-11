Lahore Qalandars look to retain PSL title under Shaheen's leadership

Shaheen Afridi poses with the PSL trophy — PCB

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars are aiming to retain the title in the eighth edition of the tournament — scheduled to begin on February 13, 2023.



Lahore Qalandars' Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sameen Rana, while speaking to Geo News, said that the team is hopeful of winning the trophy under pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi's leadership.

The star pacer is completely fit to play in PSL 8 and is bowling for the national team these days in rhythm, said Rana.

Shaheen encountered an injury during the World T20 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). He returned to international cricket in the T20 world cup after a knee injury that he suffered during a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

The COO said that Lahore Qalandars is not under pressure as the team is a champion and because it has seen bad times in the past as well. "We are champions and will try to defend the title. We want to become the first team to defend the PSL title," he added.



Talking about the squad, Rana said that he is satisfied with the combination of the team. He said that he has tried to make the best team by keeping a balance. "Bowling is our strength and the batters are world-class," Rana said.

Right-handed English batsman Samit Patel has been replaced by Liam Dawson while Mohammad Hafeez has been replaced by Sikandar Raza, he added.

Speaking about the newly-appointed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) managing committee's chairman, Najam Sethi, Rana said that the PSL will achieve more success under his leadership.

"Najam Sethi launched the PSL under difficult circumstances and PSL needs an administrator like him," he added.

'Eager to make a comeback'

Last week, Shaheen had said he is eyeing a comeback with next month's PSL as he is set to return in full action with his rehabilitation in the final stages.

"I am feeling much stronger than what I felt during the World Cup. I'm bowling with full rhythm and eager to make a comeback very soon," he had said.

The young fast bowler has set his eyes on the PSL's eighth season, as he will be leading Lahore Qalandars and aiming to defend the title.

"We are a very good side and I am confident that we'll produce better results than before. I am very happy with the team, as we have overcome where we lacked last year and I believe that Qalandars are stronger this time," the cricketer said.

"The PSL is the biggest brand for Pakistan and I am looking forward to making my full comeback during that tournament," the fast bowler said.