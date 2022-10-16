T20 World Cup: Will Shaheen Afridi be available for England warm-up match?

Pakistan star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi would be available for the T20 World Cup warm-up fixture against England, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed Sunday.
The 22-year-old star player was sidelined since sustaining a ligament injury to his right knee during a test match in Sri Lanka in July, missing the Asia Cup and home series against England.
But now he will finally play in the field, giving Pakistan a major boost as they head into the T20 World Cup in Australia.
Afridi, who has picked up 47 wickets in 40 T20s, is key to Pakistan's set-up, with his ability to bowl at high speeds and generate bounce likely to come in handy on Australian pitches.
Pakistan are placed in Group 2 of the World Cup alongside India, Bangladesh, South Africa and two qualifier teams.
They open the tournament with a sell-out game against India in Melbourne on October 23.
Defending champions Australia, England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and two qualifier teams are placed in Group 1.
The eight top-ranked teams who have qualified directly for the Super 12 stage have until the weekend to finalise their...
T20 World Cup begins on Sunday in Australia with game's biggest names primed to set showpiece alight
Rizwan says playing in New Zealand has provided Pakistan good opportunity ahead of World Cup to prepare for mega event
Sri Lanka will now meet India in Women's Asia Cup final on October 15
Liton Das reaches out to Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Rizwan to seek their advice to help him with his batting career
Rizwan and Babar partnered for 100 runs or more for the eighth time in T20Is, which is the most by any pair