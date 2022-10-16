T20 World Cup: Will Shaheen Afridi be available for England warm-up match?

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. — ICC/File

Pakistan star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi would be available for the T20 World Cup warm-up fixture against England, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed Sunday.



The 22-year-old star player was sidelined since sustaining a ligament injury to his right knee during a test match in Sri Lanka in July, missing the Asia Cup and home series against England.

But now he will finally play in the field, giving Pakistan a major boost as they head into the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Afridi, who has picked up 47 wickets in 40 T20s, is key to Pakistan's set-up, with his ability to bowl at high speeds and generate bounce likely to come in handy on Australian pitches.

Pakistan are placed in Group 2 of the World Cup alongside India, Bangladesh, South Africa and two qualifier teams.

They open the tournament with a sell-out game against India in Melbourne on October 23.

Defending champions Australia, England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and two qualifier teams are placed in Group 1.