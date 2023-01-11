Eddie Murphy, father of 10, seemingly supports Nick Cannon having 12 kids

Eddie Murphy seemingly approves of Nick Cannon’s ever-expanding family.

During the Golden Globes red carpet held on Tuesday night, January 10th, 2023, Page Six asked the actor to share his thoughts on fathering 12 kids.

The 61-year-old comedian gave an enthusiastic thumbs up.

Cannon, 42, welcomed his most recent child — a baby girl named Halo Marie — with Alyssa Scott in December 2022. The pair also welcomed a son named Zen in April 2021, however, the infant died from brain cancer five months later.

Speaking to Billboard in November, 2022, the Masked Singer host shared that he is unsure if he’s going have more kids.

“I don’t know, man,” the 42-year-old told the outlet. “I have no idea. I think I’m good right now!” Though Cannon is undecided on whether he’ll continue to grow his brood, he said fatherhood is his “number one priority.”

Apart from Alyssa Scott, Cannon shares son Legendary, daughter Onyx and son Rise with Bre Tiesi, Lanisha Cole and Brittany Bell, respectively. He also shares 5-year-old son Golden and 2-year-old daughter Powerful with Bell, as well as two sets of twins — Monroe and Moroccan, 11, with Mariah Carey and Zion and Zillion, 1, with Abby De La Rosa. The latter also welcomed a third child with Cannon on Nov. 11, a baby girl named Beautiful Zeppelin, via Page Six.

Meanwhile, the outlet details, Murphy shares 10 children with five different women: Eric, 33, with ex Paulette McNeely; Bria, 33, Myles, 30, Shayne, 28, Zola, 23, and Bella, 20, with ex-wife Nicole Murphy; Christian, 32, with ex Tamara Hood; Angel, 15, with ex Melanie “Mel B” Brown; and Izzy, 6, and Max, 4, with current girlfriend Paige Butcher.