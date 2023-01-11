Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi arrives to attend an assembly session in Lahore on April 3, 2022. — Online/ file

The Lahore High Court (LHC) resumed on Wednesday hearing Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi's plea against Governor Balighur Rehman’s orders to de-notify Elahi as the chief minister.

Elahi's plea has been taken up by a five-member bench of the LHC, headed by Justice Abid Aziz Shaikh. Justices Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Asim Hafeez and Muzamil Akhtar Shabir are part of the bench.

The governor had denotified CM Elahi last month after he failed to take a vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly despite the passage of several hours.

At the last hearing on December 23, the bench had restored the provincial cabinet and Elahi as the CM after he assured the court that he would not dissolve the assembly once he regains control of the office.



Notices had been issued by the court to all parties and they were summoned to court on January 11 (today).

Today's hearing

At the start of today's hearing, Justice Abid Aziz told Barrister Ali Zafar that the matter under discussion had yet to be resolved.

Justice Abid Aziz stated that the governor can ask a chief minister to take a vote of confidence from the assembly.

He asked Elahi’s counsel if he wants the case to be decided on merit or if his client is ready to take a trust vote.

“A decision has to be made via a floor test,” added Justice Abid.

Parvez Elahi's petition

In his petition, a copy of which is available with The News, Elahi had appealed to the court to declare the governor’s move denotifying him as chief minister "illegal".

The court had been told that Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan had been asked to summon a session for a vote of confidence. The plea had stated that the speaker did not summon the session as one was already underway.

It had been argued that the governor’s order over summoning a session was illegal under the Constitution and Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab 1997.

“No action can be taken against any chief minister over [the] speaker’s actions,” the petition had maintained.

“Without prejudice to the unconstitutionality of Respondent 1’s [the governor] act of summoning the session of Punjab Assembly during an already ongoing session, it is respectfully submitted that the governor neither the appointing authority of the petitioner nor has the power to remove the petitioner, and there is no constitutional provision enabling the Respondent No. 1 to pass the impugned order dated 22.12.2022 and declaring that the Petitioner ceases to hold his office of Chief Minister Punjab,” the petition read.

Governor Rehman was made the respondent in the case via his principal secretary and chief secretary of the province.

The petition also highlighted that Rehman’s order was “not sustainable because it has been passed due to grave misconstruction of the facts”.

“It is further prayed that it may kindly be declared that the summoning of the session of the Punjab Assembly by the governor during an already ongoing session is unconstitutional, unlawful and of no legal effect,” the petition read.