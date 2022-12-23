Parvez Elahi moves LHC against Punjab governor's removal of him as CM

Lahore High Court. — LHC website

LAHORE: Parvez Elahi filed on Friday a petition in the Lahore High Court against his denotification from the post of chief minister by Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman.

Elahi, in his petition, has requested that the governor's notification to denotify him as the CM be declared illegal.

The governor has been named as a respondent in the plea through the principal secretary and chief secretary. In the petition, it has been argued that the speaker was asked to call a session for a vote of confidence for the Punjab chief minister, but an assembly session was already in progress and, therefore, the speaker did not call a new session.

It is unconstitutional to denotify the CM and dissolve the cabinet over the speaker not summoning a session, the petition read. It added that no action can be taken against the CM on any initiative by the speaker.