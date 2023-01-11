Prince Harry seen with armed security amid Taliban threat over ‘Spare’

Prince Harry has amped up his personal security amid reports of growing threat to his safety over his book 'Spare'

Prince Harry has amped up his personal security amid reports of growing threat to his safety following the release of his controversial memoir Spare, reported The Daily Star.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex was seen in New York to film The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, with one paparazzo snapping his security guard with a Glock lockbox, which is used to carry ammunition.

This comes amid heightened risk to Prince Harry’s security after he claimed in his memoir that he had killed 25 Taliban during his time with the British military in Afghanistan; the revelation was slammed by Britain’s top military brass, as well as the Taliban.

Prince Harry’s amped-up security also comes amid his own ongoing security concerns since leaving the UK for the US; his royal protection was taken away, and he also fought a legal battle with the UK Home Office over the same.

As per reports, both Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have chosen to hire a special security firm to guard them, called Gavin de Becker and Associates, which costs them around £7,200 per day.