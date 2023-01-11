'Days of Our Lives' star Quinn K. Redeker breathed his last at 86

Days of Our Lives star Quinn K. Redeker died last month from natural causes at age of 86.

According to Deadline, the deceased actor acted in over 850 episodes of the super-hit daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives in the character of Alex Marshall from 1979 to 1987.

The actor also appeared in more than 200 episodes of CBS soap The Young and the Restless, mainly as Rex Sterling, from 1979 until 2004.

The other dramas the actor appeared in were Bonanza, Kojak, The Six Million Dollar Man, The Rockford Files, and the 1979 film The Electric Horseman.

The Young and the Restless posted in Redeker's memory on Twitter, "The Y&R Family sends our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Quinn Redeker, who blessed Y&R with his talents in two memorable roles."