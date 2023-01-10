Young Stunners all set to ‘stun’ Dubai: Will perform at Wireless Music Festival ft. Travis Scott

Talha Yunus and Talha Anjum, often known as Talha Square and commonly known as Young Stunners will be performing at Wireless Music Festival at Dubai alongside Travis Scott.
Previously, they were scheduled to be performing at Karachi Eat’23 but due to mismanagement they had to cancel their performance last minute. There are no official statements made by the band yet.
Young Stunners concerts have always captivated youth due to element of storytelling in their music. It has always been a source of fun alongside inspiration because they use their personal experiences to make their music.
Their popular songs include Afsaanay, Gumaan, Ye Dunya and Phir Milenge. Their recent song ‘Karachi Lingo’ is out on all streaming platforms.
