Piers Morgan slams TV presenting for defending Prince Harry

Piers Morgan lashed out at Trisha Goddard who defended Prince Harry’s denial of claims that he called the Royal Family ‘racist’.

The Duke of Sussex recently talked to Tom Brady for a bombshell interview where he clarified that he ‘didn’t’ accuse his family of ‘racism’ while adding that ‘the British press said that.’

Reacting to the Duke’s comment, Trisha tried to defend Harry during a recent appearance on Piers’ show Uncensored.

"I didn’t hear Harry or Meghan use the word racism, I heard you use it, I heard the press use it, I didn’t actually hear them use the word,” she said.

“What I said to you when we had that robust exchange of words, I do get fed up with other people, white people, labelling what is and isn’t racist to Black people,” she added.

“If they did actually use the word racism, I would be agreeing,” Trisha said.

However, Piers wasn’t happy with her ‘utterly ridiculous’ remarks. He said: “I’ll tell you what racism is.”

“Oh good, let me get comfortable. Piers Morgan is about to lecture a Black woman about racism,” he added.

“For you to shamelessly sit there and pretend that wasn’t what they meant is utter bilge,” Piers added.